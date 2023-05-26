Russian film industry has high hopes for Vietnamese market

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia and Vietnam plan to hold reciprocal National Cinema Days in 2024 after Vietnam proposed the idea to Roskino, the Russian government organization promoting audiovisual content in international markets, Roskino Acting Director General Yekaterina Naumova said on Friday.

"Roskino has taken up another field of work for the B2C audience (B2C stands for business-to-consumer and refers to businesses focused on the interests and needs of their customers, who are private individuals - TASS) in order to promote Russian cinema and animation in new territories (new film markets in Asian countries - TASS). For example, from the Vietnamese side, we have received a request from the Intergovernmental Commission to hold Russian Cinema Days in Vietnam and vice versa. Early next year we will be launching the project, that is, we are going to release our content for the end audience in Vietnam in order to stimulate demand and interest," Naumova said at the Roskino business session at the Moscow Export Day forum.

Roskino reported earlier that more than 80 Russian productions would be presented at the international cinema festival Telefilm Vietnam in Ho Chi Minh City. According to Naumova, in 2022, the Russian cinema industry was comprehensively presented at Telefilm Vietnam for the first time, but Russian representatives took part in the event virtually.

Maria Dorokhina, director of international sales and projects for Russian animation studio Soyuzmultfilm, said that not only is Vietnam a new market for the studio, but also that its productions are broadcast on Vietnam’s main television channels.

"If we talk not just about Southeast Asia as a whole, but about Vietnam, Russian content has a significant advantage because of historical and cultural ties. For example, ‘Well, Just You Wait!’ (an animated comedy series about a wolf who tries to capture a hare - TASS) tops the content on demand in that region," she added.