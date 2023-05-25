Russian game engine roadmap to be developed shortly

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. A working group to be established within the framework of the Association of game operation and development professionals will deal with preparing a roadmap for Nau Engine, a Russian game engine, director of the Association Alexander Mikheev told TASS on the sidelines of the Russian Internet Forum.

"The first task is in cooperation with working group experts (industry representatives) to identify priorities and expectations from the industry for the Nau Engine roadmap," Mikheev said.

A test version of Nau Engine can be presented in 2023 and the full-fledged start is planned in 2025, development team leader Alexander Myasischev told TASS earlier.

TASS is the general information partner of the Russian Internet Forum.