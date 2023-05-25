Game software working group to be established in Russia — expert

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. A working group on development and import substitution of video game software will be created in Russia, VK Play product director Alexander Mikheev told TASS.

"I think the working group will not be a large one. We want to take on board members among those making the game software and indeed build up this process," Mikheev said. "I believe we will establish the working group within the coming month," he noted.

The group will deal with development and import substitution of game software and will be working within the VK Play association’s framework, the expert said.

Topics of education in the game industry, software and video games export and import, and interaction with government authorities will also be discussed within the ambit of the association, he added.