EAEU almost shifts to payments in national currencies — Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. The Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) has almost shifted to payments in national currencies, whose share totaled 90% in March, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk said on Wednesday.

"We register a surge in the use of national currencies in mutual payments by the Union’s countries," he said at the second Eurasian Economic Forum, adding that "the EAEU has virtually shifted to payments in national currencies."

The share of settlements in EAEU nations’ mutual trade in national currencies "totaled 89% in Q1 2023," Overchuk said. "Speaking about March, [the share reached] 90%," he noted.