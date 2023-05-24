Coal mining in Russia at last-year level, minister says

MOSCOW, May 24. /TASS/. Coal production in Russia is currently comparable with the last-year figure and there is a small drop in exports, Minister of Energy Nikolay Shulginov told reporters on the sidelines of the Eurasian Economic Union.

"Coal production has been managed to be maintained almost at the last-year level, while exports lag behind a bit so far," the minister said.

An agreement with China on the increase of coal supplies is under approval, Shulginov said. "We have not signed the agreement with China so far; it is at the approval stage. At the same time, we have the valid agreement on coal supplies with India," the minister added.