Rusal Board to discuss 2022 dividend payment on June 5

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The Board of Directors plans to discuss the payment of 2022 dividends at its meeting scheduled for June 5, the Russian aluminum producer said in a notice posted on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

"Rusal announces that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on June 5, 2023, for the purposes of, amongst others, consideration of the matter of annual dividends ahead of the 2023 annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company," the company said.

In September 2022, Rusal shareholders approved interim dividends of $0.02 per share for the first time since 2017.