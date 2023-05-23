Russian prime minister highlights Moscow’s strengthening of relationship with China

SHANGHAI, May 23. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese cooperation based on mutual trust continues to see progress, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said at a meeting with members of the Russian business community on Tuesday.

He pointed out that a large Russian delegation had arrived in Shanghai to attend the Russian-Chinese Business Forum.

"Over 1,200 people are taking part in the forum, including representatives of numerous Russian public-and private-sector companies, which is good news," Mishustin noted.

"Our relations with China keep getting stronger. This longstanding relationship is based on historical roots, mutual respect and friendship," the Russian prime minister said.

According to him, mutual trade increased to nearly $190 bln last year. "I am sure that this year, we will reach the level of $200 bln that was set by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping. In the future, we will certainly achieve even higher levels," Mishustin emphasized.

He also highlighted Russian-Chinese joint efforts in the fields of energy, transportation, aircraft manufacturing and agriculture.

The Russian prime minister paid particular attention to humanitarian cooperation. "Today, we talked about a new event that we plan to hold in Kazan next year. It will be called ‘The Games of the Future’ and will be about cybersports," Mishustin specified.

"The Chinese have a genuine affection for Russia; they sing our songs and we, for our part, know quite a lot about the history of China. This can’t help but be a catalyst for our good relations," he emphasized. According to the head of the Russian cabinet, exhibitions, bilateral Years of Culture and student exchanges are crucial in terms of encouraging fraternal interactions and bolstering the countries’ comprehensive strategic partnership.