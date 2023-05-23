Russia-China cooperation may include mutual access to advanced technologies — PM Mishustin

SHANGHAI, May 23. /TASS/. Russia and China may exchange innovative technologies and work together on manufacturing civilian drones, oil refining equipment, and other high-tech projects, Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday at the Russian-Chinese Business Forum in Shanghai.

"The areas of our cooperation may include not only organizing industrial production and enterprises for deep processing of raw materials, but also providing mutual access to advanced technologies, promoting promising innovative solutions, and, of course, harmonizing national standards and technical requirements," he said.

He believes that "engineering industry for the fuel and energy complex has a significant potential."

Mishustin noted that Russia and China have already worked on cooperation initiatives in a variety of high-tech areas, such as civil aircraft manufacturing and the automobile industry. "When it comes to implementing high-tech projects, the Russian government is ready to provide comprehensive support to entrepreneurs from both countries," the Prime Minister said.