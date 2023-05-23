MOEX index grows by 0.53%, RTS index — by 0.07%

MOSCOW, May 23. /TASS/. The MOEX index rose by 0.3% to 2,641.05 points and the RTS index increased by 0.07% to 1,036.49 points at the opening of the trading session on Tuesday.

As of 10:20 Moscow time, the MOEX index started to decline and reached 2,629.32 points (-0.15%), while the RTS index decreased by 0.38% to 1,031.91 points.

At the same time, the dollar amounted to 80.29 rubles (+0.17%) and the euro exchange rate was 86.72 rubles (+0.03%), while the yuan exchange rate is 11.375 rubles (+0.04%).