Russian finance ministry updates Q1 budget deficit estimate

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The estimate of the Russian budget deficit in the first quarter of 2023 was revised to 2.086 trillion rubles ($25.94 bln), the Ministry of Finance said on Monday.

In early April, the Finance Ministry reported that the budget deficit in the first quarter of this year had been tentatively estimated at 2.4 trillion rubles ($29.84 bln).

The amount of expenditures in the first quarter of 2023 was updated, the ministry said. They were estimated earlier as 8.077 trillion rubles ($100.4 bln) and stand at 7.765 trillion rubles ($96.56 bln) according to the latest data.