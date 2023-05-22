Russian Eurobond issuers can float substituting bonds by January 1 of next year

MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. Russian issuers of Eurobonds are able to float substituting bonds by January 1, 2024, according to the presidential decree posted on Monday.

"Russian legal entities having liabilities related to Eurobonds are obliged to ensure performance of commitments towards holders of Eurobonds, whose rights are recorded by Russian depositories, by way of floating bonds by January 1, 2024, with the payment for them upon their placement to be made by Eurobonds or in cash with the target use of cash raised for the purchase of Eurobonds," the document reads.

Russian legal entities - issuers have the right to make additional issues of such bonds an unlimited number of times. The volume of bonds issues must be equal to the volume of issued Eurobonds with outstanding obligations, the decree reads.