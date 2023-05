TASS, May 22. Governor of the Bank of Russia Elvira Nabiullina will visit Tehran on Tuesday, Tasnim news agency said on Tuesday, citing deputy head of the Central Bank of Iran Mohsen Karimi.

Talks between governors of central banks of the two countries will be held in the capital of Iran in respect of signing of agreements in currency and banking spheres, the official said. No other details regarding the forthcoming visit were given.

The Bank of Russia made no comment on this news report.