Exports from Germany to Russia fall by 13.6% in April

BERLIN, May 22. /TASS/. German exports to Russia in April fell 13.6% year-on-year, according to the Federal Statistical Office of Germany.

The export of German goods to Russia in April 2023 decreased by 13.6% compared to last year and amounted to 700 mln euro, the statement said. As a result, Russia has dropped to 15th place among the most important non-EU destinations for German exports, the office reported. Russia was placed fifth on this list prior to the start of the special military operation in Ukraine in February 2022.

According to the report, about half of German exports are destined for so-called third countries outside the European Union. German exports in this direction fell 5.7% in April compared to March, totaling 56.5 bln euro. Germany exported the majority of its exports to the United States, China, and the United Kingdom.