MOSCOW, May 22. /TASS/. The MOEX index increased by 0.84% reaching 2,648.3 points, while the RTS index added 0.8% and reached 1,044.87 points on Monday.

At 10:30 Moscow time, the MOEX index slowed down to 2,641.04 points (+0.57%), the RTS index stood at 1,039.91 points (+0.32%).

By 10:30 Moscow time, the dollar reached 79.99 rubles (-0.01%), the euro exchange rate was 86.48 rubles (-0.02%), and the yuan fell to 11.373 rubles (-0.11%).