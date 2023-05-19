US bans import of telephones, voice recorders, microphones, home appliances to Russia

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. The US has banned import to Russia of a number of telephones, voice recorders, microphones and household appliances, according to the list published by the US Department of Commerce on Friday.

The list contains electric demand or storage water heaters, electric irons, microwave ovens, boilers, electric coffee makers and toasters. Supplies of line telephone sets, cordless telephones and voice recorders to Russia have also been banned.

Moreover, clothes dryers, systems for water filtration and cleaning, snowplows and snowblowers, grass cutters, agricultural machinery, washing machines and sewing machines have also been put on the list.