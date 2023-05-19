Free trade zone between Indonesia, EAEU to be created by yearend — deputy ambassador

KAZAN, May 19. /TASS/. The creation of the free trade zone between Indonesia and the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) will be completed by yearend, Deputy Chief of the mission of the Indonesian embassy in Russia Berlian Helmi told TASS on Friday.

The first round of negotiations between Indonesia and the EAEU was held last month, whereas the second round is planned next month. "The last round of negotiations is expected at the end of this year," he said on the sidelines of the 14th International Economic Forum ‘Russia - Islamic World: KazanForum’.

"So next year all agreements will be implemented," the diplomat added.