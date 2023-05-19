Over 1,200 items added to US’ blacklist on Russia, Belarus

WASHINGTON, May 19. /TASS/. The US’ administration has tightened export control on Russia and Belarus on a total of 1,224 types of items, the Department of Commerce reported.

"Specifically, this rule adds 1,224 additional <…> entries corresponding to 1,224 types of industrial items <…> consequently, these items will now require a license for export or reexport to or transfer within Russia or Belarus <…>. The restrictions on these 1,224 groups of industrial items are intended to further undermine the Russian and Belarusian industrial bases and their ability to continue to support Russia’s military aggression in Ukraine," according to the document released on Friday.

The items added include a variety of electronics, instruments, and advanced fibers for the reinforcement of composite materials, including carbon fibers, the Department of Commerce noted.