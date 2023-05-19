Georgian aviation authorities allow Russian airline Red Wings to perform flights

TBILISI, May 19. /TASS/. The Georgian Civil Aviation Agency has issued a permit for the Russian airline Red Wings to fly on the Sochi-Tbilisi-Sochi and Moscow-Kutaisi-Moscow routes from June, the agency said on Friday.

"Since this year’s June, Red Wings airline will begin to operate on the air routes Sochi-Tbilisi-Sochi and Moscow-Kutaisi-Moscow. The airline is not blacklisted by the EU," the statement said.

As it is specified, "the Civil Aviation Agency issued the necessary permission for the airline to fly on May 18."

The agency also pointed out that charter flights between Sochi and Tbilisi, as well as between Moscow and Kutaisi, will be operated three times a week - on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, starting on June 2.

Russian President Vladimir Putinearlier signed a decree waiving the visa requirement for Georgian citizens as of May 15. Another presidential decree lifted a ban on Russian airlines flying to Georgia and selling tours to the country, which had been in effect since 2019. The first airline to receive permission to operate flights between Tbilisi and Moscow was Russia's Azimut, which began regular flights on May 19. Georgian Airways, the national carrier of Georgia, will also start daily direct flights between Tbilisi and Moscow on May 20.