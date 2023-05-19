Russian PM to participate in Russia-China Business Forum in Shanghai

MOSCOW, May 19. /TASS/. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin will speak at the Russia-China Business Forum in Shanghai during his official visit to China, the press service of the Russian government said on Friday.

"Mishustin will visit Shanghai where he will speak at the Russia-China Business Forum. The leaders of Russia and China’s top companies will participate in the event," its statement said.

The Russian prime minister will also visit Beijing where he will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Li Qiang.