RussNeft mothballs oil terminal in Bryansk region after repeated attacks from Ukraine

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The RussNeft company has completed the mothballing of the oil terminal in the village of Zhecha, the Bryansk Region, after repeated attacks by Ukraine.

"The oil complex has already been attacked twice from the territory of the neighboring country. Last time an unidentified piece of ammunition was dropped on an oil tank from an unmanned aerial vehicle," the company noted. "On May 17, unidentified intruders attacked the oil tank farm with a grenade launcher attached to a tree. The weapon was triggered remotely."

RussNeft has completed the mothballing of an oil terminal near the border with Ukraine. The terminal consists of an oil loading rack and four oil storage tanks.

"The decision to shut down the terminal was made several years ago because of changes to export strategy. The facility was put up for sale", RussNeft said.

The terminal in the Bryansk region went operational in 2005. It was used to export oil via Belarus to the Baltic countries and Eastern Europe.