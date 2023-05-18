Rosatom, Novatek to begin Northern Sea Route year-round navigation from early 2024

MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. Rosatom, a state-run nuclear corporation, and a leading oil producer Novatek plan to begin in early 2024 the year-round navigation in the Northern Sea Route's eastern part, Rosatom's Director General Alexey Likhachev said at a meeting chaired by President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday.

"I would like to report that jointly with Novatek we plan to begin a year-round navigation in the Northern Sea Route's eastern part early next year," he said. "This is a truly historic decision, which is important for development of the entire Arctic, and, of course, it is of special importance for this country's economy."

The corporation continues all the major Arctic projects jointly with Novatek, Nornickel, Rosneft, despite the sanctions, he added.

Earlier, at the Arctic - Regions business forum, Novatek's representative Evgeny Ambrosov said the company expected eastbound shipments of LNG and other export cargo at about 20 million tons after Arctic LNG - 2 third stage was commissioned.