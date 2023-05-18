MOSCOW, May 18. /TASS/. The adjusted duty on grain exports from Russia will take effect from June 1, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said on Thursday.

Speaking at a meeting with President Vladimir Putin he said that the duty will be adjusted before the start of the new agricultural season (July 1, 2023 - June 30, 2024).

"Each season, the calculation of the export duty is adjusted. This year, given the record harvest and early sowing, we will do this before the start of the new agricultural season. We expect that the adjusted mechanism will come into effect on June 1 and reduce the burden on agricultural producers," the minister said.

Earlier, First Deputy Agriculture Minister Oksana Lut said that the Agriculture Ministry did not plan to adjust the current mechanism for calculating export duties on grain and sunflower seeds and may revise the cut-off price for calculating the grain duty by the end of the season.