Russia plans to open representative office of Iranian Chamber of Commerce

KAZAN, May 17. /TASS/. Russia plans to open a representative office of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, President of the Russian Chamber of Commerce and Industry Sergey Katyrin said on Wednesday.

"We are actively working on opening a representative office of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Russia," he said.

According to President of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture Gholam Hossein Shafei, the Russian and Iranian chambers of commerce and industry have excellent relations.