Iran interested in supplying 4-5 mln tons of oil products from Russia to country’s north

TEHRAN, May 17. /TASS/. Iran is interested in swap deliveries of 4-5 mln metric tons of oil products to the north of the country, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Wednesday.

"We had a lengthy discussion on this yesterday. First and foremost, the Iranian side showed interest in supplying oil products to the north of Iran in the amount of 4-5 million tons. Such supplies are generally feasible. The Ministry of Energy will now work with our enterprises to resolve these challenges," he said, adding that the companies will work on organizing supplies in the near future.

Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said earlier that Russia and Iran continue to discuss cooperation on six oil and two gas fields. In particular, Gazprom is considering joint development of the Kish and North Pars fields with Iran, followed by a project for liquefying gas and supplying it to world markets. "Our oil companies are considering six oil fields, and Gazprom is considering two fields: Kish and North Pars, for joint development with the Iranian side, followed by the implementation of a natural gas liquefaction project and supplies to world markets. Now, virtually all technical issues on this gas project have been settled. The evaluation of commercial conditions with Iran is currently underway," Novak said.