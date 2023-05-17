Russia, Iran resolve issues on Bushehr NPP debt to Rosatom, construction underway — Novak

TEHRAN, May 17. /TASS/. Russia and Iran have settled issues of a debt for the Bushehr nuclear power plant (NPP) to Rosatom, and the project’s construction is underway, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"We discussed in detail issues of nuclear cooperation. This is one of the flagship projects that Rosatom is implementing in Iran. Its construction is now underway. All previous debt issues have been resolved," he stated.

Novak said that a new mechanism for financing the project using various currencies, budgetary or commercial lending, is now being considered. "The project did not stop, its implementation continues," he said.

In 2022, Novak said that Iran paid a part of its debt to Russia for the construction of the Bushehr NPP at the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022. Iran’s debt to Russia for the construction of the NPP reached around 500 mln euro.

Russia’s Rosatom is engaged in the construction of the second stage of the Bushehr NPP in Iran (the second and third energy units) with a total capacity of 2,100 MW.