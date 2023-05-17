Russia, Iran discuss cooperation on six oil and two gas fields — Novak

TEHRAN, May 17. /TASS/. Russia and Iran continue to discuss cooperation on six oil and two gas fields, Russia’s Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

In particular, Gazprom is considering joint development of the Kish and North Pars fields with Iran, followed by a project for liquefying gas and supplying it to world markets. "Our oil companies are considering six oil fields, and Gazprom is considering two fields: Kish and North Pars, for joint development with the Iranian side, followed by the implementation of a natural gas liquefaction project and supplies to world markets. Now, virtually all technical issues on this gas project have been settled. The evaluation of commercial conditions with Iran is currently underway," Novak said.

Iranian Oil Minister Javad Owji said earlier that Iran and Gazprom continue negotiations on joint projects in the country worth a total of $40 bln. "With such a large company as Gazprom, we have a memorandum of understanding worth $40 bln. Some of these agreements are already turning into real contracts. The negotiations for these projects are still continuing," he said.