Contacts to extend grain deal continue — office of UN Secretary General

UNITED NATIONS, May 16. /TASS/. Contacts with interested parties to extend the grain deal are ongoing at various levels, the United Nations Secretary-General's Spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told a briefing on Tuesday.

"Contacts are going on at different levels. We're obviously in a delicate stage. The Secretary-General has been kept abreast of the situation. He's been talking to Martin Griffiths and others, and I will leave it at that for now," Dujarric said.

"I don't want to speculate about what will happen between now and the 18th. What I will just say and say again that the Black Sea Grain Initiative, along with the MOU (Memorandum of Understanding) with the Russian Federation on fertilizer and grain exports from Russia, are critical to keeping global food prices down. And we hope that all involved will live up to their responsibilities to ensure that these programs continue," Dujarric added.