KazTransOil extends agreement on transit of 10 mln tons of Russian oil per year to China

ASTANA, May 15. /TASS/. KazTransOil has extended the agreement on transit of 10 mln tons of Russian oil per year to China, the press service of Kazakhstan’s national operator said in a statement on Monday.

"KazTransOil JSC has concluded an additional agreement with PJSC Rosneft to the contract for the provision of services for the transportation of Russian oil through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China. The document will become effective from the date of entry into force of amendments and additions to the agreement between the Government of the Russian Federation and the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan on cooperation in the field of transportation of Russian oil through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China dated December 24, 2013," the statement reads.

An additional agreement provides for the extension of the agreement until January 1, 2034, transportation of 10 mln tons of Russian oil per year to the People's Republic of China and maintaining the current tariff, the company noted.

"Currently, the tariff of KazTransOil JSC for the service of transporting 10 million tons of Russian oil per year through the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the People's Republic of China along the route "Border of the Russian Federation - Border of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Priirtyshsk) - Atasu (Republic of Kazakhstan) - Alashankou (People's Republic of China)" is 15 US dollars per 1 ton excluding VAT, including: on the section "border of the Russian Federation - border of the Republic of Kazakhstan (Priirtyshsk) - Atasu (Republic of Kazakhstan), including transshipment of oil to Atasu - 4.23 US dollars per 1 ton, excluding VAT; at the site "Atasu (Republic of Kazakhstan) - Alashankou (People's Republic of China)" - 10.77 US dollars per 1 ton excluding VAT," the press service said.

In January-April 2023, KazTransOil transited 3.2 mln tons of Russian oil to China, the company added.