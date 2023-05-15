Nonresidents’ share in Russian sovereign Eurobonds down to 44.7% in Q1 — Central Bank

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. The share of nonresidents holding Russian sovereign Eurobonds fell to 44.7% in the first quarter of 2023, the Bank of Russia reported on Monday.

The share of nonresidents was 45% as of January 1, 2023.

The total share of Russian Eurobonds held by nonresidents declined by $163 mln in terms of par value to $16.144 bln in Q1 2023.

The share of nonresidents’ investments in Russian sovereign Eurobonds totaled 49.8% in Q1 2022, while the total volume of Eurobonds held by nonresidents amounted to $18.55 bln.