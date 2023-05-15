Volume of money transfers from Russia to Georgia up 20% yoy in April

TBILISI, May 15. /TASS/. Money transfers from Russia to Georgia totaled about $160 mln in April, a 20% increase over the same period last year, according to the data released by the National Bank of Georgia on Monday.

According to the regulator, $369.71 mln was transferred to Georgia in April, a 20% increase over April 2022. The majority of the funds came from Russia - 159.57 mln, or 43.16% of the total volume. In April 2022, the volume of transfers from Russia to Georgia was 19.9% lower.

Italy came in second with $40.8 mln transferred (11% of the total), followed by the United States (9.2%), Greece (5.5%), Kazakhstan (5.3%), Germany (4.8%), and Israel (4.5%).