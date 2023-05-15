EC upgrades Russian GDP outlook to -0.9% from -3.2% for 2023, projects 1.3% growth in 2024

MOSCOW, May 15. /TASS/. Russia’s GDP contraction will equal 0.9% this year, whereas in 2024 the country’s GDP growth will amount to 1.3%, according to the European Commission’s Spring Economic Forecast for 2023-2024 released on Monday.

In the document released last fall the EC projected Russian GDP contraction of 3.2% in 2023 and 0.9% GDP growth in 2024.

Inflation in Russia is projected at 6.4% in 2023 and 4.6% in 2024. Unemployment is expected to reach 3.7% this year and 4% next year, down from 4.5% and 4.6%, respectively, projected earlier.