Bank of Russia working on return of reserves, readying several lawsuits

ST. PETERSBURG, May 11. /TASS/. The Bank of Russia is readying several lawsuits within the framework of return of international reserves, State Secretary - Deputy Governor of the Bank of Russia Alexey Guznov told reporters on Thursday.

"The issue is not about a lawsuit, but about lawsuits, considering the fact that those are different jurisdictions, and this point is indeed under exploration," he said.

"I think that when all necessary files are prepared, preparation work is done, it will be publicly announced that active processes have started," Guznov said on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Legal Forum.

