Russian oil and gas budget revenues total $28.9 bln in January-April 2023 — Ministry

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Oil and gas revenues of the Russian budget plummeted by 46% year-on-year in January - February 2023 and totaled 2.2 trillion rubles ($28.9 bln), the Ministry of Finance said on Wednesday.

"Oil and gas revenues stood at 2.2 trillion rubles and declined by 52% [in annual terms - TASS], which is associated in the first instance with the drop of Urals oil blend prices and the contraction of natural gas export volumes," the Ministry said.

Non-oil and gas revenues totaled 5.5 trillion rubles ($72.2 bln) and increased by 5% year-on-year in the reporting period, the Ministry noted.