Russia’s 2023 opening quarter import volume figures higher compared to previous year

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Import figures in Russia in the first quarter of 2023 are not worse compared to the previous year, acting head of Russia’s Federal Customs Service Ruslan Davydov told TASS on Wednesday.

"I would not say that we hit record figures. Out import figures are not that bad this year. Last year, before the special military operation [in Ukraine], import figures were at a record high, then there was a decline."

"If compared to the first quarter of last year, our overall results are not worse [this year]," Davydov added.