Russia’s deputy foreign minister confirms plans for high-level meeting on grain deal

MOSCOW, May 6. /TASS/. A high-level four-party meeting on the grain deal will be held in the near future, Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Vershinin said on the RT television channel on Saturday.

"A high-level meeting of deputy ministers will take place in the near future. It will be a four-party event with the signatories to the agreement: Russia, Turkey, Ukraine and the United Nations taking part," Veshinin said.

He believes that if barriers to the export of Russian agricultural products and fertilizers are removed, "many countries of the world will benefit from this."

Earlier, the UN secretary-general’ associate spokesperson Farhan Haq told TASS that the high-level meeting on the grain deal would be held in Istanbul next week.