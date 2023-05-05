Russian tourist traffic to Bali to go down if quotas are set — expert

MOSCOW, May 5. /TASS/. The tourist traffic from Russia to Bali may decline significantly but will not disappear if quotas are set for foreign tourists, Vice President of the Association of Tour Operators of Russia (ATOR) Artur Muradyan told TASS.

"From my point of view, introduction of a quota for tourism will be a wrong decision for tourism development in this region. However, if this takes place, the Russian tourist traffic there will not certainly dry up because in any case it is not large at the moment. Still, it may drop significantly. On the other side, I regret saying that plenty of ‘tourists’ there now are not actually tourists. Probably, this is the factor making the governor outraged," the expert said.

Foreign nationals are living for years in Bali and in other places where the relocation tourism is developed. Introduction of visas with tight control over time of presence in the country and the ban on visits there in case of breaching the period of stay can be a solution, Muradyan noted. "It will be possible to avoid negative reputational points in this way," he added.

Governor of Bali I Wayan Koster earlier stated readiness to introduce a system of quotas for foreign tourists.