Russia, Cuba sign memorandum on cooperation in investment sphere

HAVANA, May 5. /TASS/. Russian presidential aide Maxim Oreshkin and Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas Ruiz signed a memorandum of understanding on the implementation of the two countries’ investment initiative in the Cuban capital on Thursday.

According to a TASS reporter, the two sides mentioned energy, tourism, food production, infrastructure for civil aviation, sugar and mining industries as priority spheres of mutual interest.

Russian and Cuban representatives highlighted the importance of the meetings which were held between the two countries’ business leaders and officials during Oreshkin’s visit to Havana while calling for a full compliance with the agreements in order to boost economic ties.

During his trip, the Kremlin aide also met with Cuban leader Miguel Diaz-Canel. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin visited the Latin American republic in April. Russian lawmakers and members of Cuba’s National Assembly of People’s Power outlined several spheres for cooperation that will be fostered both at the legislative level and between certain ministries. These include security and energy.