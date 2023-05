MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Inflation in Russia totaled 2.6% in April 2023, Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said at a working meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"The level of public debt is lower severalfold, inflation is substantially lower. Among developed countries [inflation in Russia] in March was at one of the lowest levels - 3.5%, whereas in April - as low as 2.6%," he said.

Earlier, Reshetnikov said that inflation in the country was projected at 5.3% for 2023.