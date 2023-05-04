Avtovaz sales up over three-fold in April to 27,600 cars

MOSCOW, May 4. /TASS/. Sales of Avtovaz climbed more than three-fold in April year-on-year to 27,600 cars, the Russian auto manufacturer said in a statement on Thursday.

"In April 2023 official Lada dealers sold 27,635 commercial and passenger cars in Russia, an increase by 225% compared with April 2022 and by 18.4% compared with March 2023," the statement reads.

In 2022, Avtovaz sales totaled 188,645 cars. According to the company’s estimate, Lada’s market share in Russia amounted to 27.9% last year. In 2021, 350,700 cars produced by Avtovaz were sold on the Russian market, whereas in 2022 sales plunged by 46%.