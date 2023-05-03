Trading volume on Moscow Exchange markets rises by 2.6% in April

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The entire trading volume on the Moscow Exchange's markets in April 2023 climbed by 2.6% compared to the same period last year, reaching 90.3 trillion rubles ($1.15 trillion), the exchange reported on Wednesday.

The bond market (3.3-fold growth), the stock market (58.8% growth), the futures market (20.8% growth), and the spot currency market (8.1%. growth) displayed the best dynamics in terms of transaction volume. The volume of transactions on the precious metals market surged 8.7-fold.

The volume of stock market trade in April more than quadrupled compared to the same period last year, totaling 3.015 trillion rubles ($38.53 bln). The volume of trade in shares, depositary receipts, and shares increased by 58.8% to 1.614 trillion rubles ($20.62 bln). The daily trade volume reached 80.7 bln rubles ($1.03 bln) on average.

The volume of corporate, regional, and government bond trading grew 3.3-fold to 1.401 trillion rubles ($17.9 bln).

The volume of futures trading surged by 20.8% to 5 trillion rubles ($63.89 bln). The daily average trading volume was 251.3 bln rubles ($3.21 bln). The volume of trading in the foreign exchange market fell by 0.5% to 21.9 trillion rubles ($279.88 bln).