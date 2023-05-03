Russia’s Q1 agricultural output rises by 2.9% to $11.89 bln

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The volume of agricultural production in Russia in January - March 2023 increased by 2.9% compared to the same period in 2022 and reached 930.9 bln rubles ($11.89 bln), according to the data from the Russian State Statistics Service (Rosstat).

"The volume of output of all agricultural producers in March 2023 in current prices, according to preliminary estimates, amounted to 421.2 bln rubles, in the first quarter of 2023 - 930.9 bln rubles," the statement said.

According to the materials, the volume of output for March 2023 increased by 3.3% over March 2022.