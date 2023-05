MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The MOEX index decreased by 1.86% to 2,532.42 points, the RTS dollar index - by 1.1% to 1,008.49 points at the end of the trading session on Wednesday.

Futures for Brent oil fell below $73 for the first time since mid-March, while the ruble continued to strengthen. The dollar decreased by 0.56% to 79.05 rubles, the euro - by 0.19% to 87.57 rubles, and the yuan - by 0.04% to 11.45 rubles.