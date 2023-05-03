Russia's GDP Q1 2023 decline estimated at 2.2% in annual terms — Ministry

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The decline of Russia's GDP in the Q1 of 2023, amounted to 2.2% in annual terms, according to preliminary estimates of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development.

At the same time, the decline in GDP in March 2023 slowed down to 1.1% in annual terms after a decline of 2.9% in February.

"According to early estimates from Russia's Ministry of Economic Development, GDP growth excluding seasonal variables was +1% in March 2023, up from -0.3% the previous month. In annual terms, GDP fell by 1.1% year-on-year after falling by -2.9% year-on-year in February (-2.7% year-on-year in January 2023). In general, GDP dynamics in the Q1 of 2023 were -2.2% year-on-year. On May 17, 2023, Rosstat will release its preliminary estimate for the Q1 of 2023," the report said.