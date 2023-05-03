Retail trade turnover in Russia down 5.1% year-on-year in March — statistics

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The retail trade turnover in Russia in March 2023 decreased by 5.1% year-on-year to 3.6 trillion rubles ($45.4 bln), the Russian Federal State Statistics Service (Rosstat) said on Wednesday.

In the first quarters of 2023, the retail trade turnover decreased by 7.3%, to 10.3 trillion rubles ($130 bln).

In March 2023, in the structure of retail trade turnover, the share of food products, including drinks, and tobacco products amounted to 49.5%, non-food products - 50.5%.

In March, online sales by large and medium-sized companies increased by 10.1% compared to February 2023, and by 14.8% compared to March 2022. The share of online sales in the total retail turnover of these companies increased to 10.2% from 8.4% in March 2022.

Ozon, Wildberries and Citilink became the leading online stores, their share in the total volume of online sales amounted to 41.9%. The structure of sales of these online stores was dominated by men's, women's and children's clothing (16.1%), shoes (6.8%), games and toys (3.6%), household appliances (2.4%), computers (1.6%).