Share of loss-making entities in Russia down to 31.5% in January-February — statistics

MOSCOW, May 3. /TASS/. The share of loss-making companies in Russia in January-February 2023 decreased compared to the same period in 2022 and amounted to 31.5%, the Russian national statistical agency Rosstat reported on Wednesday.

The share of profitable companies, respectively, amounted to 68.5% against 67.8% for the same indicator a year earlier.

The balanced financial outcome (profit minus loss of entities net of small businesses, credit institutions, state (municipal) establishments and non-credit financial institutions) in current prices totaled 4.15 trillion rubles ($52.3 bln), or 80.5% compared to January-February 2022.

In particular, 38.8 thousand organizations made a profit in the amount of 5.042 trillion rubles ($63.6 bln), and 17.9 thousand organizations had a loss in the amount of 1.26 trillion rubles ($15.9 bln).