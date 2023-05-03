Russian presidential aide discusses investment with Cuban government

HAVANA, May 3. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide Maxim Oreshkin visited Havana on Tuesday, leading a delegation of officials and businessmen to discuss joint projects and investment with the Cuban government, a TASS correspondent reported.

"The current period is not very easy, not quite standard, and so it requires non-standard solutions. This is what our Russian-Cuban investment initiative is aimed at," Oreshkin said at talks with Deputy Prime Minister of Cuba Ricardo Cabrisas.

Cabrisas, in turn, said Cuba’s legislation review is aimed at creating a more favorable environment for foreign investors. He added that the country’s government is interested in cooperation with Russian companies.

"We need to pay attention to commercial exchanges between the countries, and to diversify exports of Cuban goods and services to the Russian market," the deputy premier said.

At present, the parties are outlining areas of potential cooperation. Information about projects will be made public later.