MOSCOW, May 2. /TASS/. The MOEX index fell by 0.44% to 2,623.29 points, while the RTS index lost 0.48% and reached 1,028.65 points on Tuesday.

As of 10:16 Moscow time, the MOEX index fell to 2,633.88 points (-0.04%) and the RTS index decreased by 0.15%, dropping to 1,032.06 points.

At the same time, the dollar grew by 0.18% to 80.4 rubles, the euro decreased by 0.18% to 88.51 rubles, and the yuan fell by 0.23% to 11.559 rubles.