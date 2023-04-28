S8 Capital purchases Bosch’s assets in Russia — press service

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. S8 Capital has completed the deal on acquisition of Bosch’s assets in Engels, the Saratov Region, the press service of the Russian holding told TASS.

"The S8 Capital multidiscipline holding has indeed completed the transaction on the purchase of Russian assets of Germany’s Bosch in the city of Engels," the press service said. The company intends to restart the operation of plants.

The deal comprises 100% in three companies of the Bosch group - a sparking plugs plant, an electric tools plant, and a heating boilers production site, the press service noted. "Companies in Engels will undergo the rebranding process within six months from the deal completion; quality of manufactured products will continue meeting the highest international standards," S8 Capital stressed.