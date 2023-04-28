Russia, Turkey developing payment system for Russian tourists — newspaper

ANKARA, April 28. /TASS/. Russia and Turkey are working on a payment system, whose cards can be used by Russian tourists in the country, Hurriyet newspaper reported on Friday, citing sources in the administration of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The payment system will be named Rebit Kart, the newspaper said. Russian tourists are said to be able "to easily use" cards of this system in Turkey with the aid of a mobile app.

Turkish banks suspended servicing of Russia’s Mir cards after the US had stated its intention to introduce sanctions against support of Russian attempts to expand its payment system use abroad. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan asked relevant ministers to consider alternatives to Mir cards use.