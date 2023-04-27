Carlsberg confirms plans to sell business in Russia before summer 2023

STOCKHOLM, April 27. /TASS/. Carlsberg Group, the Danish-based beer producer, intends to sell all its assets in Russia before summer, the company said in its report for the first quarter of 2023.

"In 2022, we announced the decision to seek a full disposal of our Russian business. We are progressing with the complicated task of divesting the business and we are aiming to sign a divestment agreement before the summer," Carlsberg said.

Meanwhile, "revenue in Russia increased organically by 10%, while volumes declined by 5%," the company said in the report.

Carlsberg Group announced the decision to sell its assets in Russia last March. The company halted investments and export to Russia, stopped production, sales and advertising of the Carlsberg brand at that time.